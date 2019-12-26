Cuban Americans organizing ‘First Anti-Communism Concert’ in the U.S.

Frances Martel reports in Breitbart:

Organizers of America’s First Anti-Communist Concert: ‘We Are the Majority’

The organizers of the First Anti-Communist Concert in the USA believe that it has never been more important for those communities traumatized by totalitarian leftist regimes to vocally reject Marxist ideology.

Miami music icon Frankie Marcos and wife Mariori told Breitbart News in a bilingual interview that they hope the event – set for April 11, 2020, and featuring 20 and counting American and Latin American artists – will help expose “the threat that communism poses to the whole world from our [Cuban] standpoint, as the oldest communist dictatorship in Latin America.”

The project was born of the Cuban-American community and will feature prominent artists in that community such as Grammy Award winners Emilio Estefan, Willy Chirino, Paquito d’Rivera, and Arturo Sandoval. Marcos and his group Clouds, credited for helping create the Miami Sound music movement, will also perform, as well as singer-songwriter Amaury Gutiérrez, and reggaeton artist Chocolate MC.

The concert will also serve as a venue for artists who have suffered under communist regimes such as Gorki Águila, head of the anti-communist punk rock outfit Porno Para Ricardo, whose music is banned in Cuba.

Marcos told Breitbart News he is happy with the “big response” the idea has received in the entertainment world, often identified as one of the most staunchly left-wing career paths. “We have had people change their schedules around, because artists are always traveling and they live off of that, so that they could attend the first anti-communist concert. So one feels very proud of the response from people, some who even said, how did it take this long for someone to do this?”

The Marcos’ both feel that there is growing momentum in the world against the tide of communist repression.